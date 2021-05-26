Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) went up by 16.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s stock price has collected 6.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that Planet Green Holdings Corp. Entered Into Financing Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX :PLAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAG is at -0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Planet Green Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00. PLAG currently public float of 15.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAG was 126.58K shares.

PLAG’s Market Performance

PLAG stocks went up by 6.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.44% and a quarterly performance of -45.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Planet Green Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.95% for PLAG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.08% for the last 200 days.

PLAG Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +21.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6242. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw -31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Zhou Bin, who purchase 1,320,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on May 25. After this action, Zhou Bin now owns 2,942,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $3,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Bin, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp., purchase 650,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Zhou Bin is holding 1,622,000 shares at $1,690,000 based on the most recent closing price.