Can GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Remain Competitive?

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.25. The company's stock price has collected -4.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :GOCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for GoHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.56, which is $6.48 above the current price. GOCO currently public float of 43.40M and currently shorts hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOCO was 1.78M shares.

GOCO’s Market Performance

GOCO stocks went down by -4.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.65% and a quarterly performance of -22.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for GoHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.06% for GOCO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOCO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GOCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOCO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GOCO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

GOCO Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOCO fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, GoHealth Inc. saw -18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOCO starting from Cruz Shane E., who sale 62,500 shares at the price of $11.61 back on May 18. After this action, Cruz Shane E. now owns 92,843 shares of GoHealth Inc., valued at $725,762 using the latest closing price.

Cruz Shane E., the Chief Operating Officer of GoHealth Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $12.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Cruz Shane E. is holding 92,843 shares at $912,848 based on the most recent closing price.