Can Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Remain Competitive?

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s stock price has collected 8.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Dyadic announces development of COVID-19 Vaccine in India

Is It Worth Investing in Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ :DYAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DYAI is at 0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dyadic International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00. DYAI currently public float of 19.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYAI was 637.81K shares.

DYAI’s Market Performance

DYAI stocks went up by 8.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.98% and a quarterly performance of -32.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Dyadic International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for DYAI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.32% for the last 200 days.

DYAI Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYAI rose by +21.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Dyadic International Inc. saw -28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DYAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-621.96 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dyadic International Inc. stands at -582.13. The total capital return value is set at -30.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.00. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -33.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.32.