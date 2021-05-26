Can Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Remain Competitive?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went down by -6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected -8.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Digital Billboard Campaign in Texas Seeks to Bring Missing Children Home

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.54, which is $0.32 above the current price. CCO currently public float of 391.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.81M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went down by -8.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of 6.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of 37.48% for the last 200 days.

CCO Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 34.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from MORELAND W BENJAMIN, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Aug 12. After this action, MORELAND W BENJAMIN now owns 996,255 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $473,200 using the latest closing price.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT , the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., sale 14,907 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT is holding 104,872,541 shares at $13,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Equity return is now at value 19.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.