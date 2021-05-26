Buy or Sell The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that The Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.35 Per Share Of Common Stock And $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.07, which is $10.5 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 356.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 3.61M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.98% and a quarterly performance of 21.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 28.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIG, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

HIG Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.79. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Robinson David C, who sale 15,693 shares at the price of $66.37 back on Apr 01. After this action, Robinson David C now owns 14,988 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $1,041,544 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 1,865 shares at $68.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 25,641 shares at $126,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.77. Total debt to assets is 6.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.