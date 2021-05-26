American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that American Campus Communities Announces Renewal of its $1.0 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE :ACC) Right Now?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1296.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACC is at 0.93.

ACC currently public float of 136.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACC was 1.00M shares.

ACC’s Market Performance

ACC stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.35% and a quarterly performance of 9.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for American Campus Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for ACC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for ACC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ACC, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

ACC Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACC fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, American Campus Communities Inc. saw 9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACC starting from Hopke James Clarence Jr, who sale 15,243 shares at the price of $45.50 back on Apr 22. After this action, Hopke James Clarence Jr now owns 118,149 shares of American Campus Communities Inc., valued at $693,556 using the latest closing price.

Bayless William C Jr, the Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities Inc., sale 120,000 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Bayless William C Jr is holding 305,891 shares at $4,214,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.77 for the present operating margin

+50.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Campus Communities Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), the company’s capital structure generated 131.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.