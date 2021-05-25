Wall Street Pummels Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) After Recent Earnings Report

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock price has collected -2.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/30/21 that Why Steven Madden Shares Are Back in Style

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ :SHOO) Right Now?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 212.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $1.06 above the current price. SHOO currently public float of 77.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHOO was 612.32K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly performance of 9.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Steven Madden Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for SHOO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $39 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SHOO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SHOO Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.14. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from SINHA AWADHESH K, who sale 20,239 shares at the price of $43.07 back on May 07. After this action, SINHA AWADHESH K now owns 28,797 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $871,763 using the latest closing price.

Frieders Karla, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 11,000 shares at $42.78 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Frieders Karla is holding 112,918 shares at $470,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+37.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at -1.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.00. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 17.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.61. Total debt to assets is 11.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.