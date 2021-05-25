Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) went up by 37.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s stock price has collected 31.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update; Reports 300% increase in Year-Over-Year STENDRA Net Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PTPI) Right Now?

PTPI currently public float of 6.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTPI was 160.49K shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI stocks went up by 31.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.01% and a quarterly performance of 20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.47% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.14% for PTPI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 26.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +31.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.78 for the present operating margin

-12.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -215.35. The total capital return value is set at -72.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.10.

Based on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.91. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.