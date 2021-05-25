Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Luokung Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :LKCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LKCO currently public float of 162.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKCO was 13.66M shares.

LKCO’s Market Performance

LKCO stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.25% and a quarterly performance of -38.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for Luokung Technology Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.64% for LKCO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3100. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw 75.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.57 for the present operating margin

+3.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -218.28. The total capital return value is set at -39.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.78. Equity return is now at value -69.00, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.29. Total debt to assets is 33.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.