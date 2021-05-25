Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went up by 11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s stock price has collected 27.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/17/21 that ThredUp CEO says the company can look forward to wedding season, closet refreshes and growing interest in resale

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.86, which is -$1.33 below the current price. TDUP currently public float of 14.89M and currently shorts hold a 24.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 846.49K shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.43% for ThredUp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.97% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of 28.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at 28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +34.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +27.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 20.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.05 for the present operating margin

+65.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -56.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.45.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 240.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 66.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.