LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) went down by -11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.02. The company’s stock price has collected 45.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that LifeMD Appoints Prominent Dermatologist Dr. Matthew Zipoli as a Lead Medical Advisor for Tele-dermatology Brand Nava MD

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ :LFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LFMD is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for LifeMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.50. LFMD currently public float of 16.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFMD was 1.56M shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD stocks went up by 45.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.25% and a quarterly performance of -47.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 626.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.58% for LifeMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.24% for LFMD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

LFMD Trading at -11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.16%, as shares surge +17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +45.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 72.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Deutsch Corey, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $12.31 back on May 20. After this action, Deutsch Corey now owns 101,169 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $369,300 using the latest closing price.

DiTrolio Joseph, the Director of LifeMD Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $10.44 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that DiTrolio Joseph is holding 18,500 shares at $20,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.04 for the present operating margin

+73.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -157.26.

Based on LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 78.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 100.00 and the total asset turnover is 4.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.