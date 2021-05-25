Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)?

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) went up by 15.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that PainReform Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ :PRFX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PainReform Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. Today, the average trading volume of PRFX was 152.01K shares.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PRFX stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.49% and a quarterly performance of -60.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.67% for PainReform Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.32% for PRFX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.95% for the last 200 days.

PRFX Trading at -18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX rose by +25.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw -42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

The total capital return value is set at -19.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.