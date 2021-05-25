Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that CCC Information Services Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE :DGNR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DGNR currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGNR was 605.56K shares.

DGNR’s Market Performance

DGNR stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly performance of -11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for DGNR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

DGNR Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGNR rose by +0.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. saw -25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGNR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.