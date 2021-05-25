Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -6.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 143.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.74, which is $28.53 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 363.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 2.84M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went up by 1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.90% and a quarterly performance of -21.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 594.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Daqo New Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.69% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 21.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.00. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.78 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +19.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.11. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 31.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.06. Total debt to assets is 19.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 227.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.