Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.11. The company’s stock price has collected 6.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 26, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE :CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.70, which is $2.64 above the current price. CP currently public float of 122.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CP was 3.79M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stocks went up by 6.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.48% and a quarterly performance of 13.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.70% for CP stocks with a simple moving average of 21.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $440 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

CP Trading at 9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +456.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +453.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +640.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.68. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.81 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +31.70. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44.

Based on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 137.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 42.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.