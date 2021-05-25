Can Aterian Inc. (ATER) Remain Competitive?

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.99. The company’s stock price has collected 19.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATER, UI and PRVB

Is It Worth Investing in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ :ATER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aterian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.17. ATER currently public float of 18.36M and currently shorts hold a 14.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATER was 1.14M shares.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER stocks went up by 19.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.01% and a quarterly performance of -63.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 277.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.16% for Aterian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.77% for ATER stocks with a simple moving average of -10.36% for the last 200 days.

ATER Trading at -32.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -35.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from KURTZ WILLIAM, who purchase 1,450 shares at the price of $16.80 back on May 20. After this action, KURTZ WILLIAM now owns 51,863 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $24,365 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc. stands at -33.99. The total capital return value is set at -28.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.75. Equity return is now at value -520.00, with -91.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc. (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 369.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.72. Total debt to assets is 54.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.