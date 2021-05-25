Buy or Sell Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) went up by 5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected 27.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) Recommends Shareholders Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with SoFi

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE :IPOE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOE currently public float of 60.38M and currently shorts hold a 42.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOE was 4.32M shares.

IPOE’s Market Performance

IPOE stocks went up by 27.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.33% and a quarterly performance of -1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.36% for IPOE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.36% for the last 200 days.

IPOE Trading at 17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOE rose by +27.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V saw 59.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.