Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Restaurant resurgence will put Beyond Meat back on track, analyst says

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.40, which is $1.95 above the current price. BYND currently public float of 56.20M and currently shorts hold a 21.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 3.05M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went up by 14.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.78% and a quarterly performance of -21.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Beyond Meat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of -17.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $130 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BYND, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

BYND Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.29. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Muth Charles, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $107.90 back on May 07. After this action, Muth Charles now owns 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $809,240 using the latest closing price.

Muth Charles, the Chief Growth Officer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $107.67 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Muth Charles is holding 69,279 shares at $269,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.75 for the present operating margin

+32.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -12.97. The total capital return value is set at -7.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.48. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.85. Total debt to assets is 8.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.