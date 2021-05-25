AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went up by 4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected 10.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that AnPac Bio Launches Novel Cancer Treatment Technology and Product Joint Venture – Utilizing Findings from 10 Years of Early-Stage Cancer Detection Work Involving over 222,200 Sample Database

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

ANPC currently public float of 5.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 902.78K shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went up by 10.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly performance of -30.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-454.07 for the present operating margin

+62.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at -392.39.

Based on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), the company’s capital structure generated 279.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.