A Lesson to Learn: Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) went up by 14.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.56. The company’s stock price has collected 2.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Contango Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX :MCF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCF is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.67 above the current price. MCF currently public float of 150.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCF was 927.92K shares.

MCF’s Market Performance

MCF stocks went up by 2.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.40% and a quarterly performance of -8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Contango Oil & Gas Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.41% for MCF stocks with a simple moving average of 59.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $5 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

MCF Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCF rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Contango Oil & Gas Company saw 89.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.27 for the present operating margin

-5.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Contango Oil & Gas Company stands at -146.42. The total capital return value is set at -27.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.85.

Based on Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), the company’s capital structure generated 114.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.30. Total debt to assets is 10.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.