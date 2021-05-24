We Analyzed the Future Direction of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), Here is What We Found

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/15/21 that Weekend reads: Is bitcoin the new gold?

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE :GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.26, which is $4.66 above the current price. GOLD currently public float of 1.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOLD was 18.26M shares.

GOLD’s Market Performance

GOLD stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.22% and a quarterly performance of 20.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Barrick Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for GOLD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to GOLD, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

GOLD Trading at 13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.31 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +18.56. The total capital return value is set at 12.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.