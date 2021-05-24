Wall Street Pummels Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) After Recent Earnings Report

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went up by 12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s stock price has collected 44.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Hims & Hers Partners With Alex Rodriguez to Launch Blur Stick Concealer

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is $0.94 above the current price. HIMS currently public float of 106.18M and currently shorts hold a 11.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 1.86M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went up by 44.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.56% and a quarterly performance of -27.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Hims & Hers Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.63% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIMS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

HIMS Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +44.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

The total capital return value is set at -2.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.51. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.