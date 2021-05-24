Wall Street Pummels Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected 9.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Garrett Motion Common Stock Debuts on Nasdaq Global Select Market Under Ticker Symbol GTX

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ :GTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Garrett Motion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. GTX currently public float of 49.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTX was 265.11K shares.

GTX’s Market Performance

GTX stocks went up by 9.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.49% and a quarterly performance of -0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Garrett Motion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.94% for GTX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.71% for the last 200 days.

GTX Trading at 21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX rose by +9.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw 49.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.22 back on May 19. After this action, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A now owns 20,000 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $124,400 using the latest closing price.

Rabiller Olivier, the President & CEO of Garrett Motion Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.60 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Rabiller Olivier is holding 146,800 shares at $165,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+22.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc. stands at +2.64. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with -3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.