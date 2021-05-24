Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Just Got Our Attention

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s stock price has collected 6.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Target, Trip.com, Apple, American Airlines, or Pfizer?

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ :TCOM) Right Now?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Trip.com Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $297.35, which is $4.87 above the current price. TCOM currently public float of 468.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 5.15M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went up by 6.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.76% and a quarterly performance of -0.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 16.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCOM reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for TCOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to TCOM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

TCOM Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.81. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.77 for the present operating margin

+77.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at -17.73. The total capital return value is set at -0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.56. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.39. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.