The Chart for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company's stock price has collected 10.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

CCIV currently public float of 155.25M and currently shorts hold a 25.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 28.57M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 10.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.76% and a quarterly performance of -65.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +10.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 97.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.