Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) went up by 58.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Fundamental Advisors to Acquire MMA Capital Holdings in All-Cash Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAC) Right Now?

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAC is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MMA Capital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.00. MMAC currently public float of 4.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAC was 29.43K shares.

MMAC’s Market Performance

MMAC stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.09% and a quarterly performance of -27.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for MMA Capital Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.38% for MMAC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.39% for the last 200 days.

MMAC Trading at 40.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +61.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAC rose by +57.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, MMA Capital Holdings Inc. saw -30.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAC starting from Puddester Frederick W, who purchase 722 shares at the price of $25.11 back on Jul 02. After this action, Puddester Frederick W now owns 50,851 shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc., valued at $18,132 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Lisa Marie, the Director of MMA Capital Holdings Inc., purchase 597 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Roberts Lisa Marie is holding 22,483 shares at $14,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-600.44 for the present operating margin

-273.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MMA Capital Holdings Inc. stands at +371.68. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.68. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 82.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.07. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 148.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.