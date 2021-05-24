Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Precipio Inc. (PRPO)?

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) went down by -14.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Oncternal Therapeutics, Polarityte, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, or Precipio?

Is It Worth Investing in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPO is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Precipio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $2.59 above the current price. PRPO currently public float of 17.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPO was 13.62M shares.

PRPO’s Market Performance

PRPO stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 125.56% and a quarterly performance of 29.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 346.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.46% for Precipio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.70% for PRPO stocks with a simple moving average of 60.39% for the last 200 days.

PRPO Trading at 45.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +112.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw 96.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from DANIELI ILAN, who purchase 1,025 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Mar 01. After this action, DANIELI ILAN now owns 21,462 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $2,522 using the latest closing price.

Sabet Ahmed Zaki, the Chief Operating Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 222 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Sabet Ahmed Zaki is holding 4,728 shares at $495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.13 for the present operating margin

+18.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -174.41. The total capital return value is set at -60.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.45. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Precipio Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.54. Total debt to assets is 7.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.