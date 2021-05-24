Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that 7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Agreements to Sell 293 Speedway and 7-Eleven Stores

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.80, which is $7.64 above the current price. MPC currently public float of 650.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 6.69M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.46% and a quarterly performance of 8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.93% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $74 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MPC, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

MPC Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.23. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.01 for the present operating margin

+0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at -15.95. The total capital return value is set at -4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.08.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 149.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.85. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.