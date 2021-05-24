Is CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) a Keeper?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) went up by 12.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.78. The company’s stock price has collected 7.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that CLPS Incorporation Announces Strategic Cooperation with MCT, a Hong Kong Listed Company, to Develop a Next Generation Loan Trading Software

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CLPS Incorporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLPS currently public float of 4.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLPS was 1.33M shares.

CLPS’s Market Performance

CLPS stocks went up by 7.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.09% and a quarterly performance of -46.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for CLPS Incorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for CLPS stocks with a simple moving average of 20.42% for the last 200 days.

CLPS Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPS rose by +29.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, CLPS Incorporation saw 34.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.43 for the present operating margin

+34.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CLPS Incorporation stands at +3.29. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.39. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.