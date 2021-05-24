Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The AES Corporation (AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/21/21 that Why companies like crypto platform Coinbase are issuing a torrent of convertible bonds

Is It Worth Investing in The AES Corporation (NYSE :AES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AES is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for The AES Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.69, which is $4.64 above the current price. AES currently public float of 664.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AES was 6.50M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES stocks went down by -0.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.45% and a quarterly performance of -6.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for The AES Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for AES stocks with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $17 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AES reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to AES, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

AES Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, The AES Corporation saw 7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Jun 11. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 5,346,500 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $6,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.18 for the present operating margin

+27.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at +0.45. The total capital return value is set at 9.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.19. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 575.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.20. Total debt to assets is 58.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 711.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.