Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (BSPE)

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Bespoke Capital to Hold Shareholder Meeting on May 28 and Reaffirms FY21 Earnings Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :BSPE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.88. Today, the average trading volume of BSPE was 442.22K shares.

BSPE’s Market Performance

BSPE stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of -1.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.81% for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.08% for BSPE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

BSPE Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSPE rose by +0.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSPE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

