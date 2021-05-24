Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s stock price has collected 1.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Energy and Materials Stocks Are Leading the Way

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE :BKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.10, which is $2.06 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 735.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 9.61M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went up by 1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.86% and a quarterly performance of 5.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.02% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BKR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

BKR Trading at 15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who sale 43,685,723 shares at the price of $22.23 back on Apr 29. After this action, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO now owns 0 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $971,133,622 using the latest closing price.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, the Director of Baker Hughes Company, sale 170,000 shares at $67.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Baker Hughes Holdings LLC is holding 9,580,476 shares at $11,557,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.25 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -48.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.49.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 65.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.57. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.