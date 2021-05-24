Here’s How Your Trade Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Aggressively Right Now

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) went up by 11.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s stock price has collected 36.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :QRHC) Right Now?

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRHC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Quest Resource Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.01 above the current price. QRHC currently public float of 13.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRHC was 96.77K shares.

QRHC’s Market Performance

QRHC stocks went up by 36.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.81% and a quarterly performance of 37.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Quest Resource Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.92% for QRHC stocks with a simple moving average of 88.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRHC stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for QRHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRHC in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $5 based on the research report published on March 06th of the previous year 2017.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRHC reach a price target of $1.65. The rating they have provided for QRHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2015.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to QRHC, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

QRHC Trading at 29.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRHC rose by +40.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Quest Resource Holding Corporation saw 93.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRHC starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , who sale 25,605 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Mar 25. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 962,320 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, valued at $108,821 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , the 10% Owner of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, sale 24,395 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 866,691 shares at $103,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Resource Holding Corporation stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.79. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.