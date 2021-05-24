Here’s How Your Trade Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Aggressively Right Now

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went up by 7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Movie Planet LLC and Youa Group to Launch Joint Development of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for Film Databases

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 41.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 17.57M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of 14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 160.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of 24.23% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0491. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 47.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -174.10, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.