Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) went down by -40.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that NGM Bio Reports Topline Results from 24-Week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 Study of Aldafermin in NASH

Is It Worth Investing in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NGM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.63, which is $22.83 above the current price. NGM currently public float of 54.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGM was 198.07K shares.

NGM’s Market Performance

NGM stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.88% and a quarterly performance of 0.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.59% for NGM stocks with a simple moving average of -29.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for NGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

NGM Trading at -39.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -39.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM fell by -40.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from CHEN JIN-LONG, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $27.62 back on May 03. After this action, CHEN JIN-LONG now owns 920,005 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

CHEN JIN-LONG, the Chief Scientific Officer of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $24.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that CHEN JIN-LONG is holding 945,005 shares at $616,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -117.30. The total capital return value is set at -34.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.56. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 31.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.