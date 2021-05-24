Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, BioNano Genomics, Cleveland-Cliffs, General Electric, or Clover Health?

Is It Worth Investing in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :CLOV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Clover Health Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.33, which is $2.4 above the current price. CLOV currently public float of 112.10M and currently shorts hold a 33.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLOV was 23.23M shares.

CLOV’s Market Performance

CLOV stocks went down by -7.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.47% and a quarterly performance of -37.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.74% for Clover Health Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.72% for CLOV stocks with a simple moving average of -35.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLOV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLOV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLOV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLOV reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CLOV, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

CLOV Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp. saw -58.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLOV

Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -6.50 for asset returns.