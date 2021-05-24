Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) went up by 5.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.19. The company’s stock price has collected 9.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that Autolus Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 18, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :AUTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.70. AUTL currently public float of 33.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUTL was 988.58K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL stocks went up by 9.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.39% and a quarterly performance of -3.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.12% for Autolus Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.70% for AUTL stocks with a simple moving average of -29.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AUTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 28th, 2020.

AUTL Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw -24.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70090.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -58716.53. The total capital return value is set at -62.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.12. Equity return is now at value -56.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.50. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.77.