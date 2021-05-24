A Lesson to Learn: Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) – News Heater

A Lesson to Learn: Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/22/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skillz Inc. – SKLZ

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE :SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Skillz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.25, which is $11.0 above the current price. SKLZ currently public float of 254.17M and currently shorts hold a 24.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 21.22M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.21% and a quarterly performance of -52.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.50% for Skillz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.37% for SKLZ stocks with a simple moving average of -18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

SKLZ Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.27. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Paradise Andrew, who sale 8,402,866 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 23. After this action, Paradise Andrew now owns 68,601,268 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $196,122,892 using the latest closing price.

Chafkin Casey, the Chief Revenue Officer of Skillz Inc., sale 1,673,599 shares at $23.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Chafkin Casey is holding 12,600,294 shares at $39,061,801 based on the most recent closing price.

