A Lesson to Learn: Centene Corporation (CNC)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Centene Addresses Behavioral Health Challenges Amid National Mental Health Month

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.76, which is $7.03 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 575.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 3.96M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.06% and a quarterly performance of 26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.77% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

CNC Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.98. In addition, Centene Corporation saw 22.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from ROBERTS JOHN R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 07. After this action, ROBERTS JOHN R now owns 8,879 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Schwaneke Jeffrey A., the EVP, HealthCare Enterprises of Centene Corporation, sale 18,000 shares at $69.00 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Schwaneke Jeffrey A. is holding 454,549 shares at $1,242,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.12. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 26.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.