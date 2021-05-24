A Lesson to Learn: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s stock price has collected 11.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Ballard Stock Is Tanking. Why Its Earnings Weren’t Good Enough.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.12, which is $8.61 above the current price. BLDP currently public float of 240.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 6.19M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 11.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.38% and a quarterly performance of -45.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Ballard Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of -23.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BLDP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

BLDP Trading at -21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.46 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -47.62. The total capital return value is set at -7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.95. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.40.