Why dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company's stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE :DMYI) Right Now?

DMYI currently public float of 30.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYI was 866.12K shares.

DMYI’s Market Performance

DMYI stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.15% and a quarterly performance of -21.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for dMY Technology Group Inc. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.70% for DMYI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.

DMYI Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYI fell by -1.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. III saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMYI

Based on dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.