Why Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.20 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 2.21M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 4.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.30% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.