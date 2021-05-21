We Analyzed the Future Direction of Terex Corporation (TEX), Here is What We Found

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Terex Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE :TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEX is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Terex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.56, which is $4.9 above the current price. TEX currently public float of 67.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEX was 684.66K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.29% and a quarterly performance of 23.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 237.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Terex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for TEX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TEX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

TEX Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.05. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from RUSH ANDRA, who sale 11,587 shares at the price of $52.81 back on May 12. After this action, RUSH ANDRA now owns 18,645 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $611,909 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $53.42 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 589,010 shares at $2,671,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.53 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 3.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 139.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.17. Total debt to assets is 42.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.