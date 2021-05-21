We Analyzed the Future Direction of Genpact Limited (G), Here is What We Found

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Genpact, EdCast, and Positive Planet US Partner to Provide Free Online Learning to Under-resourced Entrepreneurs

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE :G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for G is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Genpact Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.33, which is $4.12 above the current price. G currently public float of 173.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of G was 1.97M shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 11.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Genpact Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.39% for G stocks with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $45 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to G, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

G Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.78. In addition, Genpact Limited saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Tyagarajan N. V., who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $45.01 back on Apr 16. After this action, Tyagarajan N. V. now owns 623,765 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $3,150,588 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Limited, sale 70,000 shares at $44.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 623,765 shares at $3,129,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+34.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.32. The total capital return value is set at 13.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Limited (G), the company’s capital structure generated 108.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.98. Total debt to assets is 40.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.