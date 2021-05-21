We Analyzed the Future Direction of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), Here is What We Found

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that C4 Therapeutics Appoints Lauren White as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CCCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.50, which is $20.9 above the current price. CCCC currently public float of 37.30M and currently shorts hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCCC was 332.53K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of -17.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for C4 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.56% for CCCC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $55 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CCCC Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +4.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.96. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Crystal Adam, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $37.77 back on Apr 05. After this action, Crystal Adam now owns 0 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $566,536 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -199.83. The total capital return value is set at -38.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.18.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.55. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.69.