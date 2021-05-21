We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC), Here is What We Found – News Heater

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC), Here is What We Found

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Archer to Present at the BofA Securities Transportation, Airlines & Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE :ACIC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACIC currently public float of 37.50M and currently shorts hold a 11.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIC was 2.45M shares.

ACIC’s Market Performance

ACIC stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.10% and a quarterly performance of -39.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.66% for Atlas Crest Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for ACIC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.31% for the last 200 days.

ACIC Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIC rose by +0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.78.

