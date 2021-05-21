Wall Street Pummels PVH Corp. (PVH) After Recent Earnings Report

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.18. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp. (NYSE :PVH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PVH is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for PVH Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.11, which is $2.09 above the current price. PVH currently public float of 71.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PVH was 973.80K shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.31% and a quarterly performance of 17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for PVH Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.69% for PVH stocks with a simple moving average of 28.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to PVH, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

PVH Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.22. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 17.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from Shaffer Michael A, who sale 862 shares at the price of $113.75 back on Apr 12. After this action, Shaffer Michael A now owns 78,096 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $98,052 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER MARK D, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of PVH Corp., sale 2,800 shares at $112.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that FISCHER MARK D is holding 31,554 shares at $313,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.69 for the present operating margin

+52.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.53. Equity return is now at value -24.60, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp. (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 114.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.34. Total debt to assets is 40.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.