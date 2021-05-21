Wall Street Pummels DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) After Recent Earnings Report

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that DiamondRock Hospitality Company Brings Margaritaville Beach House To Key West

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE :DRH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRH is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.29, which is $0.55 above the current price. DRH currently public float of 207.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRH was 2.24M shares.

DRH’s Market Performance

DRH stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.46% and a quarterly performance of -4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for DiamondRock Hospitality Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.95% for DRH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRH reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for DRH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DRH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

DRH Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw 15.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Mar 08. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,155,834 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, valued at $2,022,160 using the latest closing price.

Quinn Briony R., the Sr. Vice President & Treasurer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, sale 10,000 shares at $8.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Quinn Briony R. is holding 138,427 shares at $88,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.85 for the present operating margin

-38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at -136.23. The total capital return value is set at -6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.41. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 67.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.27. Total debt to assets is 36.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.