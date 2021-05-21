Wall Street Pummels Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) After Recent Earnings Report – News Heater

Wall Street Pummels Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) After Recent Earnings Report

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) went up by 10.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Alzheimer’s Disease Panel

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTH is at -0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. CYTH currently public float of 5.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTH was 416.99K shares.

CYTH’s Market Performance

CYTH stocks went up by 10.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.35% and a quarterly performance of -19.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for CYTH stocks with a simple moving average of -14.27% for the last 200 days.

CYTH Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH rose by +9.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. saw 72.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Ostronic Francis Patrick, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Apr 16. After this action, Ostronic Francis Patrick now owns 76,559 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $65,250 using the latest closing price.

Hrynkow Sharon Hemond, the Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Hrynkow Sharon Hemond is holding 18,350 shares at $7,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -991.99 for the present operating margin
  • -192.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -989.80. The total capital return value is set at -154.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.68. Equity return is now at value -566.80, with -156.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

A Lesson to Learn: Public Storage (PSA)

May 21, 2021 No Comments

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $283.07. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam