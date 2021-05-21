Wall Street Praises New Relic Inc. (NEWR) After Recent Earnings Report

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s stock price has collected 7.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/21 that New Relic Stock Slides on Mixed Outlook, and Its CEO Is Stepping Down

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.09, which is $10.98 above the current price. NEWR currently public float of 50.94M and currently shorts hold a 13.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 790.97K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went up by 7.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly performance of -3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for New Relic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $76 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

NEWR Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw -6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Sachleben Mark, who sale 1,694 shares at the price of $58.19 back on May 17. After this action, Sachleben Mark now owns 3,099 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $98,566 using the latest closing price.

Staples William, the President and CPO of New Relic Inc., sale 3,587 shares at $58.22 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Staples William is holding 13,971 shares at $208,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.36 for the present operating margin

+82.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -14.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.91. Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 126.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.80. Total debt to assets is 39.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.